LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro Police shot someone in the south Las Vegas valley on Saturday, according to an 8 News Now Investigators source.

LVMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Haven Street and Serene Avenue, according to police.

According to the source, the person is currently in custody and all officers involved are “OK”.

Police advise the public to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.