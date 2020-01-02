Person transported to hospital following officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person has been transported to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim involved in the call was taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, according to police. No officers were injured.

LVMPD working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 4000 block of W Viking Road. Suspect in custody. Victim involved in call was transported to UMC trauma with non-life threatening injuries. All officers on scene are uninjured. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 2, 2020

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of West Viking Road between Valley View Boulevard and Arville Street, near Wynn Road.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the Las Vegas valley this morning. Another one happened in North Las Vegas just after midnight.