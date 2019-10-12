66-year-old killed in crash near Carey and Rancho

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a fatal crash near W. Carey and Rancho Drive. It happened after 3:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of W. Carey Avenue.

The crash involved two cars. Both drivers of the vehicles were suffering from injuries related to the crash. Police said medical personnel arrived and transported a 44-year-old woman with non life-threatening injuries, and a 66-year-old man to UMC Trauma. Shortly after arriving at the hospital the 66-year-old man died from his injuries.

Traffic detectives preliminary investigation indicates the 44-year-old driver’s vehicle, a black Ford Focus, was traveling eastbound in the 3900 block of Carey Boulevard when a red Acura sedan attempted to make a left hand turn onto westbound Carey Boulevard from a private driveway and turned in front of the Ford Focus. Due to Acura not yielding the right of way the Ford Focus impacted the Acura in the middle of Carey Boulevard, North Las Vegas Police said.

No other details were released, but speed impairment is not suspected. Simmons to Rancho was closed for hours while police investigated.

The Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death, after proper notification of next of kin.