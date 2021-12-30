Person killed in crash in far northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed and two others transported to the hospital in a Thursday morning crash in the far northeast Las Vegas valley near I-15 and the Apex exit. (Initially, 8newnow.com reported the crash in the southwest valley.)

According to Metro police, the crash which happened at Pabco Road was reported around 6:51 a.m. and involved a Toyota Tacoma and Ford Mustang. The person who died was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. No other details have been released.