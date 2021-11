LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are on the scene of a fatal crash in Spring Valley Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a single-car crash at 3 p.m. near Arby Ave & Babiana St.

A passenger in the vehicle died on the scene.

A total of 4 people were in the car. The others involved had minor injuries.

Police say the driver is suspected of impairment.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.