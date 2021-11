LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a vehicle collision near Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. for a car crash.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection.

Police don’t have a condition on the injured at this time.

No additional information was available.

Streets were closed for several hours near Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive but have since reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.