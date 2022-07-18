Las Vegas Strip traffic following unfounded reports of gunfire on Saturday, July 16. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thompson Bradley is facing charges of destruction of property after allegedly shattering a glass door at the MGM Grand Saturday night, according to Metro police booking logs.

The incident immediately caused panic when people nearby mistook the sound of the glass shattering for gunfire.

Officers responded to calls of possible gunfire around 10:42 p.m. but declared it a false alarm while reports circulated on social media of a possible shooting on the Strip.

“There is no evidence of gunfire in the area and the event is under investigation,” a Metro police statement sent out after the incident read.

“Reports of a shooting near the MGM tonight are unfounded. Initial reports are a glass door shattered, causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area,” a tweet from LVMPD also announced shortly after the shooting.

Police had announced that a suspect was detained in a news briefing around midnight.

Bradley was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of destruction of property ranging from $250 to $5,000. He is no longer in custody, according to the center’s records.

A booking photo of Bradley was not immediately available.