LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police said a person is in critical condition after a crash in the southeast valley on Friday.

According to police, the crash happened on Friday, Sept. 8 at around 8:42 a.m. near the 500 block of West Warm Springs Road. Only one vehicle was involved.

Henderson police and fire departments responded to the scene. A person was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital.

That person is in critical condition, according to the police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays for the next two to three hours as eastbound and westbound traffic is being diverted during the investigation.

Police said that speed and impairment were unknown factors at the time of publication.

This is an ongoing investigation.