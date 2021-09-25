Person in critical condition after northwest Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) – Metro police are investigating a serious crash in the northwest part of the valley.

The call came over shortly before 12:30 p.m at the intersection of W. Tropical Pkwy and Centennial Center Blvd for a vehicle accident.

According to police, the pedestrian was standing on the center median and attempted to cross Centennial. As the pedestrian ran across, he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. At this time, the person struck is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police say that northbound traffic had a green light.

The entire intersection is currently closed down while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story check back later for details 8 News Now.