LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas Monday night, police say.

According to police, the collision occurred around 9:56 p.m. Monday night in the area of Rancho Drive and Jones Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas. Investigators say a vehicle struck a person and then continued driving.

The person struck is being taken to an area hospital and is last reported as in critical condition, police say. Investigators on the scene say the vehicle involved returned to the location where the person was struck. Police continued to investigate the incident, and no information on the identity of either the driver or the collision victim was immediately available from authorities.

