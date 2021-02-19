Person hit, killed by train in Sparks in second train incident in a week

SPARKS — Washoe County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train on the east edge of Sparks.

Sheriff’s deputies say the train hit and killed the person who was sitting on the tracks just south of Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard at about 6 a.m. Friday.

No other information has been released.

Earlier this week, a 60-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a train while walking on the railroad tracks in Reno near Barnett Way and Galletti Way.

Reno police say that accident occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday.