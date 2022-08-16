LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– There was a crash where a person was hit and injured in the south valley on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. at Bermuda Road and East Frias Avenue near Silverado Ranch Park.

Police say the pedestrian was in the northbound lanes when they were struck by a Chevrolet traveling northbound.

According to the police, the person was hit and injured by a vehicle and taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. There are no further details available at this time.

As is 9:50 p.m. Bermuda Road is closed in both directions between Cactus and Frias Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.