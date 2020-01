LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a fire in an RV motor home Friday morning near Bonanza Road and MLK Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, the fire was reported at 4:51 a.m. on Sunny Place. After extinguishing the blaze, fire crews found a deceased person inside the vehicle. Fire officials say the person was known to sleep in the RV.

The fire is under investigation.

Fatal RV fire on Sunny Place on Jan. 31, 2020 (Photo credit: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)