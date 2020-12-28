Person found dead in car fire near Owens, D Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was found dead inside a vehicle that caught fire Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at 219 Monroe Avenue, near Owens Avenue and D Street.

LVFR says the car was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Arson investigators, Las Vegas police’s homicide unit and the Clark County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death, which is standard procedure for a fatality resulting from a fire.

