Person found dead in car fire near Owens, D Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was found dead inside a vehicle that caught fire Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at 219 Monroe Avenue, near Owens Avenue and D Street.

F20L TOC: 7:46PM. 219 W Monroe Ave vehicle fire heavily involved on arrival, deceased victim found in vehicle. Fire is OUT. @LasVegasFD Arson Investigators, @LVMPD Homicide @CCCoroner investg’n- standard procedure for a fire with fatality. #PIO1NEWS Incident # 0471074 Ward-5 pic.twitter.com/hufETs4CVX — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 28, 2020

LVFR says the car was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Arson investigators, Las Vegas police’s homicide unit and the Clark County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death, which is standard procedure for a fatality resulting from a fire.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.