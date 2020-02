LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was found dead following a fire in an abandoned home on McCarran Street near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard Friday morning, according to North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames had destroyed much of the roof.

Fire crews found the deceased person after checking the inside of the home.

Fire and police officials are investigating the cause of the fire and person’s death.