LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of a person who fell from an electric scooter and then was struck by car late Saturday night in the southwest valley.

The crash happened at 11:47 p.m. on South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2014 Honda CR-V was traveling south on Jones in the right lane, and the person who was driving the scooter also was lying in the right lane, police said.

“Evidence suggests the pedestrian was riding the scooter and had fallen in the roadway” before the car “collided with the left side of the pedestrian,” the news release said.

Emergency personnel responded, police said, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The news release said the person did not have identification, and police did not provide gender or any other information.

The driver Savannah Antillon, 25, of Las Vegas, who had two passengers, a boy, 8, and a girl, 13, remained at the scene. Police said the driver was not impaired, and none of the three in the car was injured.

Police said the death is the 93rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.