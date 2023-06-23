LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person died in the Boulder Beach area of Lake Mead Thursday, according to officials from Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The incident happened after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, officials say. No information was immediately available about the identity of the person who died or the circumstances around their death.

The investigation is ongoing into the death, and according to park officials, the Clark County Medical Examiner must conduct an official autopsy to confirm a cause of death.

The incident follows a deadly weekend at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area that saw at least six people dead at the park and surrounding areas. On Friday family identified a man who apparently drowned at Lake Mead over the Father’s Day holiday weekend.