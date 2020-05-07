UPDATE: Driver dies following crash at Russell, Ft. Apache

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a crash that occurred in southwest Las Vegas Thursday morning leaving one person dead.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ft. Apache and Russell roads and involved a silver Honda Fit and white RTC van.

The report says the driver of the Honda Fit vehicle rear-ended an RTC van, was transported to the hospital where they later died. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

The drivers of both vehicles were the only people involved in the accident. There were no passengers.

Expect traffic delays in the area as this investigation continues.