LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a crash near W. Washington Ave & J St Thursday night.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

W. Washington is currently closed in both directions from J Street to Down.

The accident remains under investigation by the LVMPD Traffic Bureau.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.