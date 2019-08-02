Person critical following shooting in North Las Vegas tow yard

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting at a tow yard in North Las Vegas. According to North Las Vegas Police, the shooting occurred at 4220 Donovan Way, which is near Craig Road.

One person, a 28-year male victim and car owner, was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Police have located the shooting suspect, tow truck driver, and detained him for questioning.

The shooting resulted from a disagreement at the tow yard.

No other details were released.