Barricaded near Lamb and Washington ends peacefully, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade situation near N. Lamb Boulevard and E. Washington Avenue ended peacefully Monday night. According to authorities, around 2:42 p.m., Metro Police received word about a suspect barricaded in a trailer located at 1111 N. Lamb Boulevard.

There’s no word as to why the person was holed up in a home, but SWAT was called to the scene to assist. While police investigated, the northbound lanes of Lamb traffic was stopped at Washington, while the southbound lanes of Lamb traffic was stopped at Monroe.

The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT hours later without incident. The investigation is ongoing and detectives the roads remain closed while detectives are still on scene investigating.

No other details were released.