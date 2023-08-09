LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people suffered from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting near an apartment in the central valley last night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Aug. 8 around 11:33 p.m., LVMPD received a call of a shooting near apartments in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both take to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to police.

LVMPD treated the situation as a barricade as the person involved refused to exit the apartment.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators brought the barricade to a peaceful conclusion. Two people have been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.