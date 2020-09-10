Person arrested after allegedly setting fire to door of motel room while another person was inside

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigated an arson fire late Thursday morning at a motel in downtown Las Vegas. According to a tweet by the agency, the fire occurred at the Desert Hills Motel around 11:19 a.m.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one of the doors to a room was set on fire with a person inside. The person inside was trapped, but another resident staying at the motel put the fire out and helped the person who was trapped inside get out.
No one was hurt, and the person who allegedly started the fire was taken into custody. The person faces a 1st-degree arson charge.
LVFD said the total damage was about $25K.