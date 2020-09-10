Person arrested after allegedly setting fire to door of motel room while another person was inside

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigated an arson fire late Thursday morning at a motel in downtown Las Vegas. According to a tweet by the agency, the fire occurred at the Desert Hills Motel around 11:19 a.m.

Photo: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one of the doors to a room was set on fire with a person inside. The person inside was trapped, but another resident staying at the motel put the fire out and helped the person who was trapped inside get out.

Photo: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

No one was hurt, and the person who allegedly started the fire was taken into custody. The person faces a 1st-degree arson charge.

LVFD said the total damage was about $25K.