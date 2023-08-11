LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak Saturday and Sunday nights, and enthusiasts will be looking for good vantage points this weekend.

Death Valley National Park posted on Facebook to remind visitors of the opportunity: “This shower is best seen during the predawn hours, though meteors will start to be visible starting around 10 p.m.”

You will able to see meteors from Mt. Charleston, but there are better places if you’re up for a long drive.

In this image taken near Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley National Park, a starry night with the Milky Way shining through the night sky behind a silhouette of mountains. (NPS photo)

A dark skies map will give you some of the possibilities, such as Death Valley, the Mojave National Preserve and parts of Grand Canyon National Park. Nevada’s Great Basin National Park is one of the premier dark skies areas in the nation, along with areas along the Nevada-Idaho border.

“On average, the Perseid shower sees 50 to 100 meteors an hour, many of which will be fireballs. Fireballs are brighter and last longer than the typical meteor due to the larger pieces of comet material burning in our atmosphere. The moon will only be at 6.5% illumination, making for a great dark night sky!” according to Death Valley’s post.

The meteor shower actually begins in mid-July and lasts until Sept. 1, so if you can’t make it out Saturday or Sunday night, there’s still a chance to see it. The moon conditions this weekend make it ideal.

For a guide on how to see the Perseids, see EarthSky.org. “The August Perseid meteor shower is rich and steady, from early August through the peak. The meteors are colorful. And they frequently leave persistent trains. All of these factors make the Perseid shower perhaps the most beloved meteor shower for the Northern Hemisphere,” EarthSky says.