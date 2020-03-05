Permits approved for high-speed train station near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A high-speed train from Las Vegas to southern California is building steam to start next year. On Wednesday, the Clark County Commission approved permits for Virgin Trains to build a station near The Strip.
The permit calls for a two-story building with a passenger terminal, retails shops and restaurants.
The track is expected to take passengers between Las Vegas and Victorville in 90 minutes.
Virgin trains is hoping to start construction next year. Construction could take about three years and cost nearly $5 billion.