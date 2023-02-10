LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine’s day.

When the permanent jewelry craze began trending on TikTok, 36-year-old Cindy Lopez jumped on it, solidifying her “Cinloco Permanent Jewelry” business as a go-to destination in Las Vegas.

“I just love accessorizing, I love fashion,” Lopez said. “Right now it’s 80% of my business.”

A majority of Lopez’s customers are tourists.

“We do get a lot of couples getting matching bracelets, we’ve had a lot of couples saying they’re replacing their promise rings for permanent bracelets,” Lopez said.

She also caters to locals for family reunions, birthday celebrations, galentines and valentines.

“Bracelets and anklets are the most popular,” Lopez said.

The permanent jewelry trend picked up by the TikTok crown has forever improved the lives of those who are always losing their precious jewels.

“It’s a bracelet, chain, necklace, that has no clasp, whatever chain style you pick might be a pendant. They literally will sawder together on you, you wear it all the time,” Lopez said.

The process if quick and 100% painless. Lopez now offers appointments and walk-ins at her new location called Melt by Cinloco at Container Park, for a trend she hopes has staying power.

The jewelry should not cause issues at the airport while going through TSA. However, for certain medical procedures, you will need to remove it.