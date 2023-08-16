LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley, fondly called the 9th island, is stepping up to show support to those affected by the deadly Maui wildfire.

The Asian American Pacific Islander Chamber along with several other groups will host a free event for all ages at Downtown Container Park Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The proceeds will go directly to the Maui Fire relief fund.

The event, 9th Island Love for Lahaina Maui Strong 2023, will feature performers, artists, vendors, hula, and food. Monetary and other donations are encouraged.

Angelica Villarta with the AAPI chamber said her family lives on the other side of Lahaina and though they were not immediately impacted, it has been a traumatic time.

“Her immediate family wasn’t immediately impacted, fortunately, they still have their lives, but there are a lot of lost friends and so the search is on.”

Villarta said the community there has rallied around each other. In the spirit of Ohana, if one is impacted, they all are and all are trying to help.

As families pick up the pieces, they’re most in need of items to clean up such as suitcases, backpacks, trash bags, baby items, and feminine hygiene products. The Salvation Army will have a donation drop-off on site.

One of Sunday’s performers is professional breakdancer, instructor, and Hawaiian native, Jason Guerpo.

“We are using the arts to bring awareness, and excitement, and to bring the community together,” Guerpo said. “That is one of the powerful benefits of the arts.”

He said the event is an avenue to learn what’s happening and how to get involved. Organizers said they hope people attend to show unity and support.