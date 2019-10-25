Performer at R.U.N., a Cirque du Soleil show at the Luxor, injured during show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Cirque du Soleil performer was injured during one of the shows on the Strip Thursday night. According to a statement from a spokesperson with Cirque du Soleil:

“During last night’s performance of R.U.N at Luxor, there was an incident involving one of the motorcycle pilots in the Level Up scene. As a precautionary measure and in accordance with our emergency response protocols, the show stopped to allow the emergency team to safely bring the artist backstage, where he was immediately taken in good care by the show’s medical team.



As always in the case of an accident, the artist will continue to be monitored by the show’s medical and coaching teams to determine when he can return to his activities.”