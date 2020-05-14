Peppermill set to reopen next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas staple is opening its doors once again. The Peppermill Las Vegas is reopening on Friday, May 22 at 7 a.m.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant’s new hours will be 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. for “the foreseeable future.” The restaurant will also feature a lot of new steps to ensure the safety of customers, including plexiglass barriers between booths, socially distanced tables and frequent sanitation of shared surfaces.

While the Coffee Shop will reopen, the Fireside Lounge will not reopen at this time.