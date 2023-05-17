LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The long-loved Peppermill restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip announced that it will once again be open 24 hours Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The new hours will start on June 2 and to celebrate the change, the restaurant will be giving away 24 $50 Peppermill Vegas gift cards through its Instagram.

The Peppermill opened its doors in 1972 and celebrated its 50th birthday in December. The iconic restaurant has served as a backdrop for several films and TV shows such as Casino and Giada at Home.