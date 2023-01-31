LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Peppermill, a longtime favorite on the Strip, announced it will shut down temporarily starting at 11 p.m. Sunday.

“Peppermill Las Vegas will be closed for maintenance from Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11 p.m., reopening Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 a.m. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The iconic restaurant with its signature fireside lounge celebrated its 50th birthday in December. Customers often talk about the Peppermill’s “Vegas feel.”

The announcement comes about a year after the Peppermill closed for several days in February 2021 to replace “old electrical wiring that was behind a wall.”