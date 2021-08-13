People with disabilities share concerns about parking at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As excitement mounts for the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason games, many people — including those with disabilities — are worried about what parking will look like.

Saturday marks the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason kickoff at Allegiant Stadium. For the first time, Raider Nation will be inside the stadium.

There have been parking problems before at Allegiant Stadium with the Garth Brooks concert and the Gold Cup soccer match. Now, with the Raiders’ preseason starting, that likely means parking issues, again — especially for people with disabilities.

Dianne Resetar

Dianne Resetar is a polio survivor and often has to use a power wheelchair.

“Until you have a disability, you don’t know how hard it is to get around,” Resetar said.

Still, Resetar and her husband are excited to watch the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, as season ticket holders. But there is one lingering question:

“Where are we going to park?” Resetar said.

Resetar was at Allegiant Stadium recently for practice, and she says there is not enough handicap parking. She is also worried able-bodied people will take advantage of those spots.

“We didn’t get the $100 parking thing because there’s no guarantee,” Resetar explained.

Another option is getting a ride. Resetar uses a lift to get out of her van, but she says the ADA drop-off in Lot B is too far away from the entrances to Allegiant Stadium.

“It is really stressful,” Resetar said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Michael Maize

Michael Maize, who often uses a cane or walker, has a similar concern with rideshare services.

“There’s no provisions for Uber and Lyft to be able to drop off and pick up at the entry point,” Maize said.

Maize wants to see a golf cart system, that can transport people with disabilities to the stadium entrance from the drop-off point — and then back again. But according to Allegiant Stadium’s website, “Staff is not permitted to escort guests to… the parking lots.” That is why Maize is giving away his tickets to see Guns N’ Roses at Allegiant Stadium later this month.

“I’m not going to even risk going to the concert,” Maize said.

Resetar plans on using the RTC’s Game Day Express Shuttle, which is wheelchair accessible. And although it is not the most ideal option for her, she is staying optimistic.

“That’s how it is right now,” Resetar said. “It’ll get better, I’m sure.”

8 News Now reached out to Allegiant Stadium Friday to discuss these concerns, but we have not heard back from them as of Friday night. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft told 8 News Now that the parking and traffic issues around Allegiant Stadium will be a learning experience for everyone, all season long.