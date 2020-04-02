People with diabetes at higher risk for coronavirus complications

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nine of the 32 people who have died from the coronavirus in Nevada had diabetes as well. Medical experts say people with the disease are at a higher risk of complications.

“I have been diagnosed since 2008,” said Shaundell Newsome, Henderson resident. “I have to make sure that I am focused on what I need to do as a type 2 diabetic.”

Newsome says right now more than ever he needs to take his medication and exercise. He is always in contact with his doctor.

“What he told me was as long as I am controlling my blood sugar, it is not as dangerous,” Newsome said.

Roughly 10% of Americans are diabetic. The disease is an underlying health condition that is a concern when it comes to COVID-19.

“Specifically, when we talk about people with diabetes, it is not so much they are more likely to get COVID-19 it is that they may have more complications,” said Dr. Christina Madison, Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Those with the disease should be eating properly and exercising. Poorly controlled blood sugar could cause issues if someone were to get the virus.

“So when you have elevated blood sugar, that is what is feeding the infection,” Dr. Madison said. “So if you have a virus and your immune system isn’t able to respond appropriately, then you may have complications.”

The CDC recommends people with diabetes and other underlying health conditions should maintain at least a 30-day supply of medication, a 2-week supply of food and other necessities, and knowledge of COVID-19 symptoms. Underlying health conditions to follow social distancing guidelines and to only leave home for medical needs