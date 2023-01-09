LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada urges people to become blood donors to help with blood shortages.

Massive winter storms across the United States not only took lives but also impacted lives and disrupted holiday travel. It forced the Red Cross to cancel hundreds of blood drives leaving more than 9,000 potential donations uncollected.

If you’d like to donate blood, you can book an appointment by visiting the Red Cross website or going to their blood donor app.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is offering blood donors the chance to be entered to win a trip for two to the Super Bowl in Arizona.

This is National Blood Donor month.