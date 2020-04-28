People trying to file for unemployment sound off: They say DETR isn’t getting any better

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge in unemployment claims in Nevada has maxed out the system, and although DETR is rolling out improvements and adding more staff, many people 8 News NOW spoke with say the system isn’t getting any better.

Nevada’s unemployment rate is now the highest in the state’s history at 16.8%. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 370,000 claims have been filed, which is already the highest single-year total.

But there are some people who say they have not been able to file claims at all.

Take Dustin bristol who lives in Pahrump, but works in Las Vegas.

“I was told I was going on March 6; I was told to take my three weeks vacation that I had before I could collect the unemployment,” Bristol said.

And he did. On April 8, he tried to file again, but Bristol was notified of a couple of problems relating to his claim, so the unemployment office froze it.

“It’s been, ‘we’ll call you back in 48 hours, or I have to kick this up to my boss; we’ll talk to you in 48 hours, we’ll send you an email, we’ll do this we’ll do that,’ I never heard anything,” Bristol said.

Bristol’s been calling, emailing, and now trying to reset his password, but nothing seems to be working.

“When I try the website, it’ll kick me back out and tell me, ‘you’re not allowed to use it,'” said Bristol.

8 News Now Reporter Sally Jaramillo spoke to several people filing for unemployment; she has more on their continued frustrations.

When asked about residents concerns, DETR sent the following information as a statement:

As you know each claimant case is unique with just as unique variables. I do not possess the expertise to answer specific claimant scenarios as indicated below. I can tell you that deductible income is one of the areas we are finding are a challenge for filers. Claimants may be contacted by adjudication staff requesting additional information, etc. through the claimant’s online account, email, or even a phone call. Claimants should be prepared to answer calls between 8am and 8pm M-F. This may include calls from numbers you do not recognize. If claimants have a confirmation stating the fax went through it should be sufficient. If claimants are not able to get through the fax lines: 775-684-0338 or 702-486-7987, they can mail the information to one of the two administrative offices at:

2800 E. St. Louis Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89104 or

500 East Third Street, Carson City, Nevada 89713.