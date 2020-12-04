‘People need to be patient’: SNHD official expands on vaccine distribution plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a vaccine distribution plan laid out, Governor Steve Sisolak says this is the next step to getting back to normal.

The Southern Nevada Health District is now asking the public for patience as they try to vaccinate the community.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed on a tiered approach. While the general public may not be vaccinated until spring, health officials say individuals need to start thinking about it now.

When a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, essential workers will be first in line to receive it. The Southern Nevada Health District says the order is determined by who has the highest risk, and which critical workforces need to be protected.

At this time, family members of essential workers will not be included in the group.

“The top tier is the hospital who are frontline which means they are working with COVID patients or suspect COVID patients directly,” said JoAnn Rupiper of SNHD. “It doesn’t include family quite yet.”

Rupiper says while the health district plans to move through these tiers as quickly as possible, she doesn’t expect the general public to be vaccinated until spring.

“So, it will take some time and people need to be patient,” Rupiper said. “It depends on vaccine uptake, certainly if not everybody wants the vaccine, we’ll be able to move through those tiers really quick, and we do plan to do that.”

The health district plans to release a campaign on “vaccine hesitency,” which will focus on education and help individuals weigh the risks of not getting a vaccine.

“There are many reasons why they would or would not, but certainly the healthcare workers and those who are frontline testing people or working in the lab, I really would encourage them to get the vaccine,”” Rupiper said.

At this point, Rupiper says it’s unknown if certain employers will make the vaccine mandatory. Some industries, such as healthcare, do require vaccinations for illnesses such as tetanus and measles.