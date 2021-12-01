People magazine’s ‘2021 People of the Year’ includes CCSD teacher

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District teacher Juliana Urtubey who teaches at Kermit Booker Elementary School is among those being recognized as one of People magazine’s 2021 People of the Year.

Urtubey, as well as singer Dolly Parton, gymnast Simone Biles, and actress Sandra Oh, will be featured on the magazine covers of the issue.

According to People magazine, “all led the way in their respective fields, helping make the world a little bit better every step of the way.”

In this week's issue, PEOPLE introduces its 2021 People of the Year — Dolly Parton, Sandra Oh, Simone Biles and our nation's teachers — who have all led the way in their respective fields, helping make the world a little bit better every step of the way. https://t.co/gKz0fTjncf pic.twitter.com/cAFSgxVavZ — People (@people) December 1, 2021

Urtubey, who teaches Pre-K through fifth grade was named the National Teacher of the Year becoming the first Nevada teacher to receive the honor. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Las Vegas in May 2021 to personally deliver the news to Urtubey in her classroom.

The magazine said Urtubey was chosen to “represent the 3 million-plus classroom heroes who have gone above and beyond to ensure our nation’s kids have bright opportunities ahead.”

Booker Elementary teacher Juliana Urtubey receives flowers from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, moments after learning she was named 2021 National Teacher of the Year.

When Urtubey received her national award she said she believes the school system should be “joyous and just for each child.”