People look for support as 1 October anniversary nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we near the second anniversary of 1 October, more and more people are making their way to the Las Vegas Healing Garden.

There, you’ll find endless stories, told through the names and faces of 58 people. They’re also told through the people who come here to honor them.

People like Jennifer Morrison.

“We’re here to celebrate life, to remember the 58 that aren’t here,” Morrison said.

This weekend, Morrison is visiting Las Vegas from Washington to be with the family she’s made over the last two years — a family of survivors, just life her.

“Coming back, I just get support from people that have been through what we’ve been through,” Morrison said.

The 1 October shooting forced many people, like Jennifer, to live a new “normal,” and for some, the 2nd anniversary might trigger feelings they didn’t realize were there.

“The timeline isn’t linear. There is setback, forward movement. It is different for everyone,” said Terri Keener — behavior health coordinator. “It will always have an impact on people because it happened and there is no way to make it unhappen.”

As October 1st approaches, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is one resource people can turn to for support. There are people you can turn to, also. People like Jennifer, who get it.

“It’s just good to be able to talk and tell our story and hug somebody.”