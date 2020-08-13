People line up hours ahead of food donation site opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 100 cars were in line before dawn at a temporary food distribution site Thursday morning. Organizers plan to give out more food this week than the previous week.

The temporary site, which will be open every Thursday at 7 a.m., is the result of a partnership between Three Square Food Bank and Wells Fargo and is located at 6110 W. Cheyenne Avenue, near Jones Boulevard.

This is the second Thursday for the donation event. It will continue every Thursday until Sept. 24.

Last week, food was given to more than 400 vehicles but organizers are hoping to help nearly double that amount this week. Last week, the food was all given out by 10 a.m. Organizers say in order to get the donation, you may want to arrive early and get in line.