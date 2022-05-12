LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after a woman was killed outside a Dotty’s Gaming and Spirits in Spring Valley, many told 8 News Now they are concerned about a recent uptick in area crime.

“It’s very scary,” southwest valley resident Rose Shelman said.

On Wednesday night, police said the manager of Dotty’s Gaming and Spirits at Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road was run over and killed after confronting a man who stole a customer’s purse.

A makeshift vigil grows outside Dotty’s Gaming and Spirits in Spring Valley one day after a woman was killed. (KLAS)

Then on Thursday morning, authorities said a U.S. Postal Service carrier was robbed down the street, near Twain Avenue and Arville Street.

“I grew up here half my life,” Tabatha Moses told 8 News Now of the area. “I went to school here, and it’s just changed.”

It’s unsettling to see one of these things happening, but since they occurred back-to-back, many who live nearby aren’t sure what to expect moving forward.

“It is crazy, a lot of stuff out here in Las Vegas,” Shelman said. “I know where I stay in the community is quiet, but when you come out the gate, you never know what it is going to be.”

According to statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, crime across the southwest valley has seen a major uptick, with robberies in the area doubling compared to this time in 2021.

Those who spoke with 8 News Now said this information is making them think twice, as they look out for themselves and those they love.

“It’s just very scary, it’s scary to live in the world nowadays,” Moses concluded. “You’re supposed to feel safe.”

Authorities told 8 News Now the U.S. Postal Service carrier who was robbed is okay.

As for the man accused of running over and killing a woman outside Dotty’s, police are still searching for him.

He was last seen driving a stolen black Mercedes GL5 with the license plate 565T77.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.