People in high-risk groups encouraged to get vaccinated before next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a push to get more people in high-risk groups vaccinated this week before the COVID-19 vaccinations open to anyone 16 and older next week.

Next Monday, anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada.

Currently, Nevada has distributed around 1.2 million vaccine doses. However as access expands officials say it’s important more people take advantage of their window for a shot.

Right now, vaccines are open to anyone in Nevada 16 and older with a pre-existing condition. Others are also eligible, such as hospitality workers, teachers, and those in medical fields.

The state’s allocation of vaccines is growing each week with another big boost expected next week from Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Officials say everyone will need to be patient when it comes to making appointments.

“The patience is still required. We understand that there can be some frustration with not getting the appointments, so we really just ask for your help to make sure that individuals know more allocation comes in week to week,” said Candice McDaniel, Nevada COVID Mitigation Task Force.

Officials have not said yet when Nevada might reach herd immunity which means enough people have been vaccinated to significantly reduce the risk of the virus spreading. That will depend on studies currently being done by the CDC.