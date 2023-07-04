LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some people are spending their Fourth of July watching parades, some are out at the lake, while others like Maria and Lee Jones are out at Mt. Charleston.

“We’re just walking around, explore the mountains and if we’re lucky, get to see fireworks tonight maybe,” Maria Jones said.

Those exploring Mt. Charleston Tuesday said there’s no better way to beat the heat as afternoon temperatures are expected to hit the high 70s with gusty winds. Meanwhile, those out and about in the Las Vegas valley can expect to see temperatures in the triple digits.

“I like the snow up there where you can see it and not necessarily feel it all the time,” Joel Bekker said.

Joel and Indiana Bekker along with their 4-year-old Zoeana recently moved from New York to the Skye Canyon area. They had their whole holiday planned.

“Hike some trails, drive around a little bit and do a couple stops here and there and get some exercise and fresh air,” Bekker added. “It’s a little bit cooler than down in the valley.”

With such a short drive to the mountain, they’re taking advantage of the green scenery and beauty.

“This is probably our third time up here and we love it so it’s a nice getaway for us,” Indiana Bekker said. “It’s a nice change to go from 100 degrees to 80 degrees, it’s nice so that’s a huge reason why we decided to come up here today. “

Not only is Mount Charleston a breathtaking backdrop to ride a bike or get some fresh air, but it’s also a good way to avoid big crowds.

“Down like in Vegas, it’s way extremely hot so it’s really nice to just come up to the mountains and feel the nice breeze and also the fact that there’s not many people here,” Lee Jones explained.