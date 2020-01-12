People go trouser-less in ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ in Prague

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CBS) — About 35 passengers on the metro in the Czech Republic capital, Prague, took part in the annual “No Pants Subway Ride” event, now in its 20th year.

The participants traveled in just their underwear from the waist down.

According to the organizer, the purpose of the event is to make other passengers look around them.

“We want them to look around instead of only watching their cell phones,” said organizer Pavel Majtan.

Trouser-less riders also appeared in other cities around the world, including London and New York.