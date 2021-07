LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has decided to move people from its homeless center to another location due to the extreme heat.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the excessive heat warning, we are moving guests at our Courtyard Homeless Resource Center to Dula Community Center for relief from the extreme heat,” the city noted on Twitter.

The Dula Community Center is located at 441 East Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North.