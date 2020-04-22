People fostering, adopting more pets during COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People in quarantine are turning to “Man’s Best Friend” for unconditional love. Shelters around the country are reporting more pet adoptions.

There been a higher demand to foster or adopt a pet during COVID-19. With social distancing in place, the Animal Foundation can only let you in by appointment.

If you’re thinking about adopting, keep in mind that many of their pets are currently in temporary foster homes. You can find the animals that are available on The Animal Foundation’s website.

Initially, appointments were booked three weeks but that is no longer the case.

Now, what we’re asking people is if you’re interested in a certain animal to give us a call at the appointment line and we more than likely we’ll be able to squeeze you in that same day,” said Brenda Arceo, adoptions manager, The Animal Foundation))

You can also look into rescue groups, like Hearts Alive Village near Rainbow and Oakey boulevards. It has pets available to adopt and foster and is also serving as a pet food bank. Around 1,600 pounds of dog food was given out to families on Monday.

You can also check out Nevada SPCA which has pets available for fostering and adotpion. They have already placed 80 animals in foster homes.