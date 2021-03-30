People encouraged to not delay screening for colorectal cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — March is typically a busy month at cancer treatment centers as more people are encouraged to get themselves screened for colorectal cancer.

The cancer can start in the colon or rectum and according to the American Cancer Society, there will be more than 149,000 cases diagnosed this year.

It is the third most common cancer found in men and women in the U.S. nd screening is one of the easiest ways to diagnose it early. However, many people have postponed screenings during the pandemic.

Survivors, caregivers and advocates throughout the country have joined together to spread colorectal cancer awareness by wearing blue, hosting fundraisers, and education events.

Dr. Fadi Braiteh, a medical oncologist with Comprehensive Cancer Centers, said the key to beating cancer is catching it early with screening.

He said there are also some signs to watch for, not matter how old you are.

Blood in your stool, or a change in your bowel habits that lasts more than two weeks, should be discussed with a doctor. You can find out more about symptoms and risk factors at this link.

You can find out more about Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month at this link.