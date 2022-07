LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — One lucky person is leaving Laughlin a millionaire. On Wednesday, July 6 someone hit a $1,0350235 jackpot.

The unidentified player was on a Buffalo Diamond penny slot machine at Aquarius Casino Resort.

Image: Aquarius Casino Resort

In a photograph of the winning machine it shows the player was betting $4 a spin when the jackpot hit.