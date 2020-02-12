Penned lions still on offer at US trophy hunting convention in Nevada

This image from video provided by the Humane Society of the United States shows a four-lion taxidermy at the Safari Club International’s 2020 annual convention, that was held Feb. 5-8, 2020, in Reno, Nevada. (Humane Society via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An undercover video recorded by animal welfare activists shows vendors at a recent trophy-hunting convention promoting trips to shoot captive-bred lions in Africa, despite past public assurances by the event’s organizers that so-called canned hunts wouldn’t be sold.

Investigators for the Humane Society of the United States captured the footage last week at the annual convention of Safari Club International in Reno, Nevada.

The lions are raised in cages and small pens before being released into a larger fenced enclosure. Once reaching young adulthood, customers pay to shoot them and keep the skins, skulls, claws and other body parts.