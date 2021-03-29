Penn & Teller return to Las Vegas stage on April 22

HELL’S KITCHEN: Guest stars Penn & Teller in the “Metal & Marina episode of HELL’S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Feb. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Magicians Penn & Teller are making their return to the stage on Thursday, April 22, the duo announced in a news release Monday.

“We are so excited to go back to doing what we do, where we do it, for the people we do it for,” said Penn Jillette. “Teller and I are both more than two weeks out of our second shots, and in the same bubble, so we can stand unmasked on our stage. We will give up seeing what we hope are smiling faces so our audience can stay masked and safe.”

The show will feature all new content and magic and be in the Penn & Teller Theater at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The duo will perform at 9 p.m. on the following dates:

April 22 – 25, 29 – 30

May 1 – 2, 6 – 8, 28 – 31

June 3 – 6, 10 – 13

The duo has been performing at the Rio since 2001.

“We haven’t been on stage in over a year, so we don’t know whether the audience will be coming to see us do miracles, or just to see if we remember which way to face on stage,” Penn said.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Ticketmaster will offer a presale starting Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Masks will be mandatory for guests, and audiences will be socially distanced. There will be three-different seating options for the reopening of the show with a capacity of 257 audience members. Guests will be assigned arrival times when they purchase tickets and will be seated by theater staff.