Penn State students hold vigil for closed Taco Bell

Video Courtesy: @DailyCollegian/@lindseytoom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — Penn State students staged a candlelight vigil on Sunday to mourn the closing of a popular late night haunt. The Taco Bell near the college has closed its doors to the disappointment of many hungry Penn State lions.

One student said Taco Bell is gone but not forgotten because it lives on in our sauce packets.

RIP penn state Taco Bell pic.twitter.com/3Odi7fBK4B — Tyler Miller (@tymiller508) March 2, 2020

The building’s purple bell sign was gone and its windows were boarded up. One student wore a taco costume to commemorate the closing.

The vigil started off as a joke on Facebook and quickly went viral.